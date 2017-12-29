Guy Fieri’s American Kitchen & Grill to Close for Good on December 31

After five years of operation, Guy Fieri’s American Kitchen & Bar is set to close for good on the very last day of the year. The Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives host did not give a reason for his restaurant’s shutter, but told Eater he is “proud” of serving millions of people throughout the years and thanked his team.

When the Times Square eatery opened in 2012, it received a scathing zero-star review from The New York Times critic Pete Wells, who compared the “far from awesome” Pretzel Chicken Tenders to “chewy air,” and the “nuclear waste” watermelon margarita to “some combination of radiator fluid and formaldehyde.”

While Wells wasn’t exactly a fan, others are genuinely sad to see it go. This comes without surprise, because in 2014 it was the ninth most profitable restaurant in New York City, and the twenty-sixth most profitable restaurant in the entire country.

“I’ll swear on anything that I really liked this restaurant,” model and Twitter personality Chrissy Teigen said. “Went as a joke, came out covered in ribs and nacho hybrids.”

Guests can still get a taste of Flavortown at Fieri's plethora of other restaurants including other American Bar & Grill locations, both stateside and international.