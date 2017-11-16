Green Giant has just set a Guinness World Record for creating the largest green bean casserole of all time. The heaping meal — a favorite Thanksgiving side-dish — was made using 780 cans of Green Giant cut green beans, 53 cans of mushroom soup, 32 quarts of milk, and 65 pounds of French fried-onions. It took six hours to open all of the cans.

The final product exceeded initial expectations, weighing in at 637-pounds. It’s expected to be shared with nearly 2,000 New Yorkers through Citymeals on Wheels, a local non-profit that prepares and delivers over 2 million weekend, holiday, and emergency meals each year for the city’s homebound elderly.

”Citymeals on Wheels is grateful to Green Giant for sharing this record-breaking and delicious moment with us,” executive director Beth Shapiro said in a statement. “During the holiday season, many of our homebound elderly neighbors remember celebrations with friends and family from years gone by. We’re happy to bring them the traditional dishes they know and love, like this classic green bean treat.”









Jason DeCrow / AP



