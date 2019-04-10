A meat processing plant in Michigan is recalling approximately 43,292 pounds of ground beef, some of which was sold through the Meijer supermarket chain, because it may be contaminated with pieces of hard plastic. The problem was discovered on April 5 when meat processor JBS Plainwell received two complaints from consumers who found the foreign matter in their meat.

Currently, there are no reported illnesses or injuries due to the consumption of these products, but consumers should avoid the following products:

1 pound plastic wrapped ground beef loaf with “fresh from Meijer GROUND BEEF 80% LEAN 20% FAT” with case code 47283 and sell by date of 4/10/2019 represented on the label.

1 pound plastic wrapped ground beef loaf with “fresh from Meijer GROUND BEEF 85% LEAN 15% FAT” with case code 47285 and sell by date of 4/10/2019 represented on the label.

1 pound plastic wrapped ground beef loaf with “fresh from Meijer GROUND BEEF 90% LEAN 10% FAT” with case code 47290 and sell by date of 4/10/2019 represented on the label.

1 poundplastic wrapped ground beef loaf with “LEAN GROUND BEEF” with case code 42093 and sell by date of 4/10/2019 represented on the label.

1 pound plastic wrapped ground beef loaf with “CERTIFIED GROUND SIRLOIN” with case code 42090 and sell by date of 4/10/2019 represented on the label.

1 pound plastic wrapped ground beef loaf with “CERTIFIED GROUND ROUND” with case code 42085 and sell by date of 4/10/2019 represented on the label.

1 pound plastic wrapped ground beef loaf with “Fresh! BLACK ANGUS GROUND CHUCK” with case code 42283 and sell by date of 4/10/2019 represented on the label.

1 pound plastic wrapped ground beef loaf with “CERTIFIED GROUND CHUCK” with case code 81631 and sell by date of 4/10/2019 represented on the label.

1 pound plastic wrapped ground beef loaf with “GROUND BEEF” with case code 81629 and sell by date of 4/10/2019 represented on the label.

The above products all bear establishment code “EST. 562M” inside the USDA mark of inspection or printed on the bottom of the label and were sent to retailers in Michigan and Wisconsin, according to an April 8 announcement from the United States Department of Agriculture’s Food and Safety Inspection Service.

A subsequent joint press release from JBS and Meijer on April 9 indicated that the products were also sold in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois and Kentucky.

Health officials are worried that consumers may have these items in their freezers. If so, they’re urged to throw them out or return them to the place of purchase. More than 43,000 pounds of meat sounds like a lot, but it isn’t nearly as bad as the 10 biggest food recalls in American history.