Krispy Kreme Doughnuts Are Going Green for St. Patrick’s Day

St. Patrick’s Day is on the horizon, and if you’re tickled pink by all the food and drink turning green for the holiday, there’s another emerald option on the market for you to help soak up those pints of dyed light beer. For one weekend only, March 15 through March 17, Krispy Kreme is bringing back its green “O’riginal Glazed” doughnuts.

But the celebration doesn’t stop there. At a random time on those same dates, the chain will give thousands of customers a “Golden Dozens Pass” that warrants them free Original Glazed Doughnuts for an entire year through St. Patrick’s Day 2020 — no four-leaf clovers required. The grand payout is one dozen doughnuts per month, so… 12 dozen in total.



Courtesy of Krispy Kreme

So how do you win? Just walk into any participating Krispy Kreme shop in the U.S. and make a purchase of any amount — and take a look at your receipt, because that will immediately tell you whether or not you’ve won. If you don’t live near a Krispy Kreme or you don’t want a doughnut (yeah right), you can enter the giveaway without making a purchase by mailing in a 3-by-5-inch card with the following handwritten information: first and last name, mailing address, email, age and home or cellphone number. Those can be sent to:

Krispy Kreme Golden Dozen Giveaway

Krispy Kreme Doughnut Corporation

2116 Hawkins Street

Charlotte, NC 28203

All entries must be postmarked between March 15 and March 17 to qualify for the giveaway. All doughnuts aside, if you’re looking for festive eats that may or may not be green but are definitely still delicious, we’ve got you covered with the best chain restaurant St. Patrick’s Day deals.