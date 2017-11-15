chips
This Grass in Australia Tastes Like Salt and Vinegar Chips

But you probably shouldn’t eat it

Scientists in Australia have identified eight new species of spinifex — a drought-resistant grass that covers 30 percent of the country’s outback — one of which tastes like salt and vinegar chips. This finding was discovered on accident when one researcher licked his hand after touching the specimen.

“We were doing late night experiments… handling specimens of that species,” Ph.D. student Ben Anderson told ABC News. “Someone licked their hand at some point and tasted that flavor.”

University of Western Australia research scientist Matthew Barret claims the taste comes from tiny drops of liquid on the plant, which he named “triodia scintillans,” or “sparkling spinifex.”

“It looks pretty inconspicuous when you first get to it, but if you look at it very closely it has very, very minute sparkling droplets on the stems,” he told ABC News. “When you lick them, they taste like salt and vinegar chips.”

A plant-based diet has its health benefits, but we don’t suggest switching out your favorite snacks for a bowl of salty grass. Instead, check out these 11 diet-killing snack cravings and what to eat instead.

