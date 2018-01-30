Gordon Ramsay Surprises 'Hell's Kitchen' Winner Christina Wilson With a Secret Home Renovation

In the latest episode of My Houzz — a home makeover show executive produced by The Ranch’s Ashton Kutcher — Gordon Ramsay pulled off a top-secret renovation for Hell’s Kitchen 2010 winner Christina Wilson. After collecting her earnings from the show, she purchased the home in Philadelphia and now works as the executive chef of Gordon Ramsay BurGR in the Planet Hollywood Casino.

“It was the first time ever across this competition that I wanted to employ the winner and I never got that chance to tell her personally how much she means to me,” the outspoken Scottish icon said in a one-minute teaser for the show.

In the actual episode, Ramsay renovates Wilson’s dining and living rooms in addition to her kitchen. The seemingly average residence was transformed into a sleek, clean, and modernized space with lots of natural lighting.

Wilson was visibly shocked at the sight of her new pad and even reached out to Ramsay over Twitter following the big reveal.

“And surprised I was! Not like that time on @TheFWordFOX either:) Thank you for teaming up with @houzz and @ferrarinidesign to transform my space into something really spectacular and for including my family who mean the absolute world to me. With my whole heart, thank you. Xo,” she wrote.

People wishing to watch the full episode can do so on Houzz.com and Youtube.

