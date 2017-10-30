Google’s Cheeseburger Emoji Has the Cheese on the Bottom, Sparking Twitter Debate

There has always been a stark difference in appearance between the Apple and Google emojis. But on October 28, author Thomas Baekdal noticed a glaring difference that simply couldn’t be ignored.

“I think we need to have a discussion about how Google’s burger emoji is placing the cheese underneath the burger, while Apple puts it on top,” he wrote in a tweet.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai spotted the tweet and wrote back, saying, “Will drop everything else we are doing and address this on Monday:) if folks can agree on the correct way to do this!”

Another recent burger debate fueled by Deadspin’s Chris Thompson addressed when to cheese a burger — while or after grilling — but majority rule voted that cheese always goes on top of the meat.

“Obviously cheese must be on top of meat. But lettuce must be insulated by the tomato — so both are in the wrong,” @teroterotero tweeted, pointing out an apparent flaw in Apple’s design, which places the lettuce under the patty and the tomato on top of the cheese.

@alex_insist provided his expertise on that matter, writing, “Lettuce under meat keeps the bottom bun from getting (as) soggy with meat juice.”

Alas, @saikyo put an end to that theory with a chart showing the correct construction of a cheeseburger. Apparently, he woke up the following morning with people in his “mentions” acting like Bubble Bass — a character in Spongebob Squarepants who becomes aggravated after Spongebob keeps forgetting the pickles on his Krabby Patty burger (but the pickles were hiding under Bubble Bass’ tongue the entire time).

“The correct order, from bottom up, is burger — cheese — toppings,” @baekdal said, pointing out that both representations are “wrong,” to which @potasiyam replied, “That’s an unrealistic standard imposed by media. All burgers are beautiful.”

It's unclear whether or not Pichai will pursue the change, but one thing is clear: The people want their cheese on top.