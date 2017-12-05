General Motors is rolling out the automotive industry’s first-ever commerce platform that allows customers to order goods and services from their vehicles’ dashboards. With Marketplace, drivers can preorder food and drinks, find the closest gas station, and even make dinner reservations on the go.

“The average American spends 46 minutes per day on the road driving. Leveraging connectivity and our unique data capabilities, we have an opportunity to make every trip more productive and give our customers time back,” GM vice president for global connected customer experience Santiago Chamorro said in a statement. “Marketplace is the first of a suite of new personalization features that we will roll out over the next 12 to 18 months to nearly four million U.S. drivers.”

Marketplace, which is intended to be used while driving, works with third-party merchants such as Starbucks, Dunkin’ Donuts, Wingstop, TGI Fridays, Applebee’s, IHOP, delivery.com, Shell, ExxonMobil, Priceline.com, and Parkopedia. Vehicles eligible for this service include select 2017 and 2018 Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, and Cadillac cars, trucks, and crossovers with 4G LTE connectivity and compatible infotainment systems.

Marketplace could make morning coffee runs a breeze, but will it be compatible for ordering Starbucks’ secret menu items? Stay tuned.