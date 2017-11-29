Frosting, peppermints, and gum drops — oh my! Creating a gingerbread house is one of the best parts of the holiday season. It doesn’t matter if you’re a skilled craftsman or a sloppy amateur, building festive cookie homes can awaken the holiday spirit in anyone (even the Grinch, whose heart is three times too small). This winter, Californians and jet setters alike can experience a life-size gingerbread house that serves as a fully functioning pop-up bar.

The JW Marriott in Los Angeles is home to Santa’s Tavern, a hotel lobby bar made with 1,300 pounds of gingerbread. Guests can lounge in chairs by the fireplace or grab cocktails from the mixologist. There’s even a royal-looking throne of gold and red velvet. (Saint Nick, where you at?)

Not only does the joint look pretty — with stockings hung from a gingerbread fireplace, nutcrackers, candles, a faux tree, and iced cookie cutouts — but its smell is delightfully intoxicating.



Ryan Forbes



“It smelled great from 10 feet away,” @jeanknowscars said on Instagram. “Peppermint schnapps, anyone?”

Santa’s Tavern at the JW Marriott will service guests now through January 2. For inspiration for your own toy-size creations, check out these 10 over-the-top gingerbread houses.