This ‘Ghoulish’ All-Black Chicken Is Almost Too Scary to Eat

In the five days leading up to Halloween, E.P. & L.P restaurant is going to the dark side. The West Hollywood eatery, which specializes in Asian cuisine, will serve an all-black “Ghoulish Chicken” designed for guests to share.

The dish, created by chef Louis Tikaram, includes one shareable ginger-poached black chicken served with pickled cucumbers, scallions, chili, and garlic — all for $30. It’s prepared in traditional Hainanese style; the bird is poached at sub-boiling temperatures, allowing stock and fat to be captured and used to cook oil-based rice.



E.P. & L.P.

But instead of your run-of-the-mill poultry, E.P. kitchen will use a pitch-black Silkie chicken seasoned in a dark soy broth, creating a gruesome look while giving the meat depth and flavor. According a press release from E.P. & L.P., this breed of chicken is known for its abnormally fluffy plumage, which is said to feel like silk and satin. It is a free-range bird with strikingly black skin “all the way down to its bones” with blue earlobes and five toes on each foot (normally, chickens only have four toes).

It’s “Addams Family approved,” a spokesperson said in a statement.



E.P. & L.P.

Guests will have the opportunity to dine on the morbid dish from October 26 through 31, excluding October 28. On this night, E.P. & L.P. will hold a “Monster’s Ball” from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. on all floors of the multi-level venue, including the 5,500-square-foot rooftop. The event includes an open bar, appetizers, and live DJs. Anyone wishing to attend can purchase tickets for $65 and up through Ticketfly.com.

