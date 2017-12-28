Abandoned Fruitcake Forces Police to Evacuate Seattle Ferry Terminal

A fruitcake found in a ferry terminal forced authorities to shut down and evacuate Seattle’s Colman Dock mid-morning on December 26. According to a local Fox affiliate, state troopers with K9 units were notified of a suspicious gift-wrapped package under a decorative Christmas tree in the pedestrian waiting area around 10:10 a.m.

A bomb squad arrived on scene to investigate the lone, unmarked item, which was found to be a harmless fruitcake.

“The suspicious package was a wrapped present located underneath a Christmas tree in the terminal’s lobby. The Christmas tree itself was a decoration, and there had not been any presents located under the tree during its time displayed,” police said in a release. “Furthermore, there was no address label on the box itself which was concerning for responding emergency personnel.”

Once the mysterious package was deemed safe, the ferry terminal reopened around 10:50 a.m.

“What it looks like is the intention was good by whoever left it,” Trooper Kevin Fortino told the Seattle Times. “I don’t know if it was left for the ferry personnel, or whatever.”

Perhaps the traditional holiday dessert was abandoned. Although it was once considered a "grand indulgence" in the eighteenth and nineteenth centuries, it has since become "the most hated cake in the existence of baking," according to the Huffington Post.