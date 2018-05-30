Stop & Shop, Giant, and Martin’s are recalling 16-ounce bags of Private Brands Frozen Broccoli Cuts after the Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection, Food & Standards found the product tested positive for Listeria monocytogenes, according to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration. Each potentially tainted bag is labeled with a “Sell By” dated of March 15, 2020 and the UPC code 68826700926.

The three supermarkets are subsidiaries of the Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize group; all have removed the affected broccoli products from store shelves, and there have been no reported illnesses to date. No other Ahold Delhaize supermarkets are reported to be affected. Any consumers who have this item in their freezers are urged to throw them away immediately or return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Listeria monocytogenes can cause fever and diarrhea in healthy people, but symptoms could become more serious in pregnant women, children, the elderly, and people with weakened immune systems. These groups may experience headaches, stiffness, confusion, loss of balance, convulsions, and even miscarriages or stillbirths for expecting women, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

It's safe to say all other broccoli products are OK to eat, and frozen vegetables are still just as healthy as fresh produce!