It’s just about summer, so it’s time to load up the freezer with icy treats. But there’s one warm-weather goodie that you know by sight but maybe not by name. What do you call the clear plastic tubes of bright, sweet, fruity frozen ice? You know, the ones that are always displayed en masse at the front of the grocery store as soon as it hits 75 degress? No, not Popsicles — these delicacies don’t have sticks. We’re talking totally tubular goodies, the type you need to snip open with scissors. (The little plasticky edge always ends up on the floor, and sometimes you cut your lip on the edge of the tube.) What are those called? Twitter wanted to know.

The World's 50 Best Ice Cream Parlors

A tweet sent out on Saturday sparked a discussion of what exactly these icy delights are called. “It’s dead summer,” the tweet began. “Your mom comes home from the store with THESE. what do u call these and what is the best color?”

it's dead summer. your mom comes home from the store with THESE. what do u call these and what is the best color? pic.twitter.com/MqARWmrch8 — lucy ♡ 9 (@fetusIeen) May 25, 2019

And so the debate began. The original tweet struck a chilly chord with readers. It’s since been retweeted more than 2,700 times and liked more than 23,000 times. Turns out that the name for the frozen tubes may depend on where you live, what brand your family purchased, and other factors.

Many Americans know them as Otter Pops, which is a specific brand sold in the U.S. They’re extra-fun because each flavor has a cartoony mascot, such as Alexander the Grape, Little Orphan Orange and Strawberry Short Kook. (Otter Pops describes the treats as “ice pops” on the box.)

Otter Pops was a specific brand of those kind of freezer pops. They has characters on the wrappers & were a bit stronger flavored than the regular freezer pops. Also a lot shorter. — ⓣⓘⓕⓕⓐⓝⓨ (@trippingtiffies) May 27, 2019

Otter pope. ORANGE 4 LYFE — Daphne (@Rwenchette) May 27, 2019

Even the Otter Pops corporate Twitter account got in on the fun, responding to the original tweet.

We can confirm these are Otter Pops. And all flavors are the best. ✌️ — Otter Pops (@OtterPops) May 27, 2019

Some people say freezies, or freezy pops or freeze pops. At least one Twitter user claimed that is a Canadian thing, although Americans also use the term. (Minnesota is almost Canada, right?)

I’m Canadian and say freezies and had NO IDEA this was an us thing 😮 — Brad Danyluk (@BradDanyluk) May 27, 2019

From Minnesota and have called them Freezies my whole life. — Hailie (@HailieHackett) May 27, 2019

Yes!!! Team freeze pops ftw. — Kayla V (@KayaTheEskimo) May 28, 2019

There’s another popular brand of these tube ice pops: Fla-Vor-Ice. Call these the sister snacks to Otter Pops: Both are made by Jel Sert. In fact, Jel Sert rules the icy pop treat world — other brands on their site include Pop-Ice and Kool Pops. (Of those three names, Fla-Vor-Ice seemed to be the only one commonly used by eaters, at least on this Twitter thread.)

Flavor Ice. BLUE! — Christie Lee (@NoVACLC) May 26, 2019

But if you’re Down Under, mate, you might know them as Zooper Doopers, the name of a popular Australian brand. Aussies and Kiwis were quick to jump on the thread and explain their regional treat name.

We called them Zooper Doopers in NZ as well :) — Nunu // Candy (@nunu_noodles) May 27, 2019

If one is from a civilised nation like Australia the correct terms are ‘Zooper Doopers’ or ‘Icicles’ 😛 pic.twitter.com/B1Me0byFC7 — Björn (@BjornHund) May 27, 2019

But maybe the best response of the whole thread came from a Twitter user who responded, “Pink, and they are called ‘stop eating those or you'll ruin dinner.’”

Pink, and they are called "stop eating those or you'll ruin dinner" — Dorothy (@VsPlayerTwo) May 27, 2019

Whether you say Otter Pops, Zooper Doopers, freezy pops or some other name, you’ll likely strongly resist hearing them called anything else besides the name you grew up with. This certainly isn’t the only regional food name that sparks strong debate. What do you call a carbonated beverage? How about a sandwich made on a long roll? Those little colorful things that top ice cream? Turns out there are a lot of regional food names around America.