How to Get Free Chick-fil-A This Month

There’s one small, but totally doable catch
Customers will get free chicken nuggets until the end of September.

Chick-fil-A is urging people to “eat mor chikin” by giving it away for free. From August 30 to September 29, customers who join and sign into their Chick-fil-A One account via the chain’s mobile app will receive complimentary eight-piece nuggets at all 2,300-plus restaurants across the nation. Both pressure-cooked and grilled chicken are part of the promotion.

“We want to thank the millions of customers who have joined Chick-fil-A One on our mobile app, and this is just a small way to show our appreciation for dining with us,” Chick-fil-A One senior lead Kaitlyn White said in a release.

Chick-fil-A One is a tiered membership program that allows diners to collect redeemable points with every purchase. Higher-tier members, categorized as silver and red, earn points for every dollar they spend, have the option to gift rewards to others, and can choose to have Chick-fil-A donate meals on their behalf to Feeding Children Everywhere, a nonprofit that benefits hungry children in the U.S.

In 2016, it was estimated that more than 41 million Americans lived in food-insecure households. It’s great that Chick-fil-A is doing its part to help close the gap, but you don’t need to be part of a rewards program to make a difference. Here are 60 things you can do to fight hunger in America.

