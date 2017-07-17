Frankland’s Crab & Co Opens in Encino

Chef Phillip Frankland Lee has opened a new seafood shack in the Valley, located between his other two restaurants, Scratch Bar and Kitchen and Woodley Proper, in a mini-mall on Ventura Boulevard. Frankland’s Crab & Co is a casual, intimate spot to savor a variety of seafood-based dishes.

The space is long and narrow, with an ordering counter at the entrance. Diners can eat in or take out. Wooden tables are located both inside and on a small outdoor patio. Tropical leaf-patterned wallpaper, reminiscent of that found at the Beverly Hills Hotel, and a bright red Crab & Co. sign lit up with exposed lightbulbs adorn the walls. Windows look into the next-door Scratch Bar and Kitchen, and a patch of AstroTurf covers the ceiling. Swinging doors lead into Lee’s lounge/restaurant Woodley Proper.

Jakob Layman The lobster roll

The décor is fun, but the food is the draw at this shack. Diners can purchase Gulf shrimp, crab legs, and Maine lobster by the pound, as a sandwich, or on lettuce. There’s also a great beer-battered branzino fish and chips and an outstanding “chowda” made with crab, lobster, bacon, and prawns. Other menu items include lobster buttered corn on the cob, fried calamari, potato chips, a fried chicken roll, and fried oysters and clams. The homemade root beer is delicious, and the menu also features plenty of beer and wine choices. Pastry chef Margarita Kallas-Lee (Phillip’s wife) makes a killer homemade ice cream sandwich for dessert.

Scratch Bar and Kitchen is great for innovative dishes, Woodley Proper is a perfect spot for good cocktails and bites, and now Lee has opened a fantastic seafood shack. Who knew Encino had such fine food?