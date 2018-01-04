romaine
bhofack2 / istockphoto.com
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Products
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Products

E. Coli Outbreak Linked to Romaine Lettuce Leaves 2 Dead in US and Canada

By
Editor
Officials are suggesting consumers choose other salad greens until the investigation is over

Approximately 58 people in the U.S. and Canada have fallen ill due to an E. coli outbreak likely caused by tainted romaine lettuce. According to Consumer Reports, the infections have occurred in 13 states, including California, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Vermont, and Washington.

more food poisoning stories

It is reported that five people in the U.S. have been hospitalized and one has died. There has also been one death in Canada.

A Canadian public health notice has identified romaine lettuce as the potential source of outbreak, but the cause of contamination is still under investigation. The Canadian government is investigating cases in five provinces, and officials are warning consumers in eastern Canada to consider other types of leafy greens while grocery shopping or eating out to avoid contracting the possibly fatal bacteria.

The particular strain of E. coli under investigation (O157:H7) is known to cause hemorrhagic diarrhea, kidney failure, and death in young children, elderly people, and those with weakened immune systems. It is transmitted by animal feces that come into contact with vegetables, raw meat, and milk.

For more on E. coli, Salmonella, and Hepatitis A, here are the world’s biggest food poisoning scares.

Click for slideshow
Meet the Clean 15: The Fruits and Vegetables Least Likely to Poison You Slideshow
Related Links
The Biggest Food Recalls of 2017 SlideshowThe Type of Water Bottle You Should Buy If You Don't Want E. Coli11 Times Chain Restaurants Gave People Food Poisoning13 Surprising Ways to Avoid Getting Sick
Tags
news
romaine
lettuce
salad
E. Coli