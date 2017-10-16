Fall in Love with Better Half’s Unforgettable Pasta in Atlanta

Chef Zachary Meloy’s Silk Handkerchief Pasta was the first dish he ever cooked for his now-wife Cristina nine years ago. The dish worked its magic. Now, years later, Meloy is married with two kids and a restaurant called Better Half with a menu with that Silk Handkerchief Pasta as its cornerstone.

The Meloys launched Better Half in 2013 after their underground supper club PushStart Kitchen grew too big for its 130-year-old factory space. Better Half is located on the west side of 14th street in an intimate, casually cool space centered around an open kitchen with a chef’s counter for close-up viewing of the chefs at work.

At Better Half, guests choose between a tasting menu or a la carte dining with a menu of elegant American dishes with a hint of Latin influence. Each dish is beautifully plated, teeming with flavor, and accented with unexpected touches.

Although the menu changes seasonally, the Silk Handkerchief Pasta is a constant fixture. This dish features broad, thin strands of pasta, wild mushrooms, porcini cream, and tomato marmalade on top. It is as beautiful as it is flavorful, and you are likely to fall in love...just like Cristina did years ago.