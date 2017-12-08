Ethel M Chocolates Launches Holiday Collection

Ethel M Chocolate has launched its new holiday collection of chocolates and treats. The Nevada-based gourmet chocolatier has added a new festively decorated 14-ounce tin filled with hot chocolate mix ($9.99) and a new limited edition advent calendar ($49.99) that can be personalized with 24 chocolates.

Also available are gift boxes with chocolate snacks including peppermint bark ($14.99), dark chocolate almonds, and dark chocolate espresso beans ($9.99).

Ethel M’s 12-piece Holiday Mix ($19.99) box is perfect for those seasonal flavors like pecan pie, pumpkin pie, peppermint silk and egg nog. Also perfect for hostess gifts or stocking stuffers is the small tins with chocolate pecan brittle, 16-piece pecan caramel raptures, crème liqueurs or Classic Collection (each $29.99, or $120 for all four tins). Larger 24-piece chocolate pecan brittle, 32-piece crème liqueur, and 32-piece Classic Collection tins are also available ($44.99 or $130 for all three as a gift tower).

Additionally, the Las Vegas Ethel M Chocolate headquarters location has transformed its back pavilion into a winter wonderland including an ice skating rink open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. Tickets are $10 to $20 for an hour, which includes a cup of Ethel M cocoa.