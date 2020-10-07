Earnestine and Hazel’s is a historic dive bar in Tennessee that once hosted the likes of B.B. King, Tina Turner and Aretha Franklin. Today, the Memphis gem is famous for live music, top-notch burgers, cold drinks — and a jukebox DJed by ghosts.

That’s right, Earnestine and Hazel’s is one of the most haunted places in America.

“Most jukeboxes are driven by mechanical parts; ours is driven by ghosts,” says the bar’s website. “And in their free time, they rummage through the best selection of soul, jazz and blues in the country, picking tunes that eerily sync to the moment.”

For example, a group of ladies reportedly came in to celebrate a divorce when the jukebox began to play “D.I.V.O.R.C.E.” by Tammy Wynette. In another instance, a businessman heard “That Smell” by Lynyrd Skynyrd after finishing a story about how bad it smelled when his co-worker threw up in a cab.

Owner Russell George claims to have heard songs too coincidental to his situation in the moment too, and he says he’s seen apparitions.

The bar also offers ghost tours, although people looking for a spooky stop might not be able to visit ahead of Halloween this year — Earnestine & Hazel's is still temperorary closed in light of the coronavirus pandemic. However, there are still haunted places across the country you can visit this Halloween.

If paranormal activity isn’t your forte, you should still make a trip to Earnestine and Hazel’s in the future for the Soul Burger. It’s the only thing on the menu and is simple with a bun, patty, onions, cheese, pickle and Soul Sauce — but it’s the best burger you’ll find in all of Tennessee. Hungry elsewhere? Here’s where to find the best burger in your state.