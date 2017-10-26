Off-Duty Cop Saves Man Choking at Buffalo Wild Wings in New Jersey

An off-duty police officer saved a man’s life after noticing he was choking on his meal. According to New Jersey State Police, Trooper Dennis Palaia was watching Sunday football with his son at a Buffalo Wild Wings in Rockaway Township, New Jersey, when he noticed the patron in distress.

Security footage shows Palaia springing from his seat to perform the Heimlich maneuver on the man, who was motioning that he could not breathe. Palaia was able to clear the customer’s airway with four abdominal thrusts, leaving him with only a sore throat and aching ribs.

“New Jersey State Police Recruits are taught in the academy to expect the unexpected and to always be prepared to act,” the New Jersey State Police wrote in a statement on Facebook. “Phenomenal job Trooper Palaia! #Attaboy!”

For more heart-happy stories and random acts of kindness, check out the most inspiring food stories of 2017.