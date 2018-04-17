Dolly Parton’s world-class theme park, Dollywood, has earned another Golden Ticket award, and we’re not talking about chocolate factories. For the fourth time in seven years, Amusement Today — the amusement park industry’s leading trade publication — has awarded the Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, attraction the prize for best food.

The Smoky Mountain theme park, which was called Rebel Railroad when it first opened in 1961, has over 25 different eateries and vendors selling everything from barbecue ribs and pork rinds to cinnamon bread and creamy banana pudding (which is Dolly’s personal recipe, according to Taste of Home). For a non-traditional dining experience, parkgoers can visit one of three dinner shows to nosh on sugar-cured ham and pan-fried chicken while watching horses and acrobats jump through flaming hoops and whatnot.

Dollywood has your run-of-the-mill fair food too, including pizza, corn dogs, funnel cakes, cotton candy, and Dippin’ Dots. With all this delicious food, it’s no wonder the 150-acre park brings in nearly 3 million people each year, and the eats aren’t the only allurements.

Apart from the eight roller coasters, four water rides, and other typical theme park charms, the company won additional Golden Ticket awards for best shows, best Christmas event, and friendliest park, according to Dollywood’s blog. It was also among finalists in six other categories including ranking third for best park in the world.

If you’re unable to make it to the Volunteer State but still have a hunger for carnival food — fear not. There are plenty of gluttonous deep-fried bacon cinnamon rolls and caveman turkey legs at your local state fair.