Famed Brooklyn Pizza Shop Di Fara Shuttered for Mice, Other Health Violations

Beloved Big Apple pizzeria Di Fara has been temporarily closed down after it failed a health inspection April 10. NBC New York reports that the Brooklyn outpost — which tops our list of best pizzas in New York — was hit by the city’s Health Department with over 46 violation points for several hazards, including an alleged rodent infestation and improperly stored food.

Di Fara was opened in the borough’s Midwood neighborhood in 1964 by Domenico DeMarco. Tourists and locals alike form long lines around the block for his New York- and Sicilian-style pizzas. The menu’s signature item is the Di Fara Classic Pie: mozzarella, Parmesan, plum tomato sauce, sausage, peppers, mushroom, onion, and olive oil.

It doesn’t seem as if people are too concerned about the possibility of contaminated pies. People who showed up to the restaurant after its shuttering were more disappointed that they couldn’t get a slice than they were about the alleged rodent problem.

“You’re kidding. They were closed down for that? I’m floored. I can’t believe this,” Australian tourist George Paschalis told the New York Post. But this isn’t the first time Di Fara has temporarily shut down operations. Due to similar violations, the pizzeria also reportedly closed down in 2011 and 2016.

The Daily Meal has reached out to Di Fara for comment.

Although the restaurant is currently closed, it is expected to reopen.