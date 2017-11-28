When Deputy Austin Wells pulled a car over for speeding, he didn’t anticipate having to save the driver’s life. A 65-year-old woman in Michigan City, Indiana, was driving over 70 miles per hour in a 45 zone. When Wells stopped her, he found her with a purple face and blue lips, choking on a honey mustard-flavored nut.

“She was not able to form words to speak with me at all, which made it very difficult for me to understand what was happening,” Wells told WILX News, an NBC affiliate based in Lansing, Michigan. “Obviously I knew something was wrong, but I didn’t quite know what yet. I just knew there was a medical emergency.”

Once he realized the woman couldn’t breathe, Wells pulled her from her vehicle, placed his hands around her abdomen, and “gave it four thrusts.” Following the incident, the woman was very scared, but extremely thankful that the officer was able to help her.

“I don’t feel like a hero, no,” Wells told WILX News. “I feel like I was just doing my job and I was happy I was in the right place at the right time.”

Luckily, the woman drove away unharmed, refusing to seek additional medical treatment. For more too-close-for-comfort incidents, check out Gordon Ramsay and 9 other chefs who cheated death.