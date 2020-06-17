Denny’s is bringing back its value menu, and there are tons of dishes you can get for $2, $4, $6 and $8, plus free delivery. Offerings are a mix of old favorites and new sweet and savory breakfast, lunch and dinner items available now for a limited time only.

For $2, you can get the new Biscuit, Gravy and Egg Breakfast, the new Chocolate Hazelnut Crepe with vanilla ice cream or a slice of French toast or stack of pancakes added to any meal.

$4 gets you the new Mozz and Tots — four mozzarella sticks and six bacon cheddar tater tots served with tomato sauce — or the Everyday Value Slam featuring buttermilk pancakes, eggs and bacon or sausage links.

$6 menu items include the Classic Burger with wavy-cut fries or the Chorizo Burrito with scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese and pico de gallo wrapped in a grilled flour tortilla served with hash browns and salsa.

And last but not least, $8 will get you the new Cowboy Chopped Steak with Swiss cheese, fire-roasted bell peppers and onions and BBQ sauce with two sides, or the Grand Slam Slugger with buttermilk pancakes, eggs, and bacon or sausage links served with hash browns or choice of bread, plus coffee and juice.

Denny’s value menu is now available for dine-in (where allowed), takeout and delivery via Dennys.com, while supplies last at participating locations. Get free delivery through Denny’s on Demand now until June 22. If you miss out, we've got you covered with these easy casserole recipes for breakfast, dinner and everything in between.