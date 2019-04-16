Pancakes are powerfully good, but sometimes diners need a change. For those who want a sweet breakfast with a French accent, Denny’s has just added three fruity crepes to its menu.

How Much Breakfast Cost the Year You Were Born

Pancakes are still more popular in the U.S. than crepes, so let’s back up and explain. Crepes are thin, wide French pancakes that are often served rolled around sweet or savory fillings. Sounds great, non?

Denny’s three new varieties all come folded with vanilla cream and feature a fruity topping. The banana berry caramel crepes feature fresh strawberries, bananas, salted caramel and whipped cream. The banana chocolate hazelnut crepes are topped with chocolate-hazelnut spread and bananas, and the strawberry vanilla crepes are sprinkled with fresh strawberries, strawberry sauce and whipped cream.



Denny's

You can order the crepes by themselves or as part of a heartier meal that also includes two eggs, hash browns and either two bacon strips or two sausage links.

There’s no need to limit your love for crepes (or other breakfast foods) to the morning hours. Treat yourself with one of these 35 breakfast for dinner recipes.