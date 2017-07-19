Delight in Caribbean Cuisine at Amatista Cookhouse at Loews Sapphire Falls Resort

Loews Sapphire Falls Resort plays host to the Amatista Cookhouse, which serves Caribbean cuisine for the whole family in Orlando, Florida. Ditch the usual burger and fries found at most on-property resort restaurants and replace them with jerk chicken or roasted mojo pork. Amatista provides a more engaging experience than that at most sit-down restaurants found at theme park resorts without sacrificing family-friendliness — while adults can indulge in flavors they’ve never tried before, children can still choose from the aforementioned burgers and fries or other kids’ menu staples.

Unfortunately, Amatista has a reputation for being hit-or-miss. However, when a restaurant sees as many visitors as Amatista does — visitors from all over the world and with a wide range of different tastes — it’s understandable that not every customer will be completely thrilled. And of course, prices at any theme park resort restaurant can be hard to swallow; Amatista is no different on this count, and those prices are why some may not want to venture too far out of the way to visit.

If you’re not as adventurous at the table, stick with what you know and find a burger and fries — if you’re looking to try something new, Amatista is a great option. One thing you can be sure of is that the food will be good — maybe not something to write home about but good and worth trying. Definitely make reservations ahead of time and take advantage of the valet parking. Walk down the spiral staircase and ask for a water-view table, the best seats in the house.