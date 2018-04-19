Man Tragically Killed in Dairy Queen Drive-Thru by His Own Truck

Police have identified a man who was killed in a freak accident at a Dairy Queen in Iowa. Curtis Schantz of Alburnett was in the drive-thru at the chain when his truck broke down. According to The Cedar Rapids Gazette, he popped the hood of the vehicle and got out of his seat to take a look, but apparently forgot to put the truck in park because it rolled over him before he was able to get out of the way.

The 74-year-old suffered severe injuries and was taken to a local hospital where he later died. According to the Alburnett Fire Department’s Facebook page, Schantz served on the team for 33 years, adding, “His knowledge and experience will be greatly missed. Please pray for his family.” According to his obituary, he was also a master electrician and signalman in the Iowa National Guard for six years, and owned his own farming business called Schantz Farm and Supply, which he operated with his son.

"He's kind, he's dedicated to church, his family, the community. And he's giving — just anything that anybody needs, he was there with a helping hand,” said former Alburnett fire chief Ron Hoover, WAPT reports. "Everybody is friends, and we're all just kind of expanded family. We'll miss Curtis showing up for breakfast, and meeting people for coffee and telling stories; he was a good storyteller.”

Schantz is survived by his wife, daughters, and son, Matthew, who has placed an ice cream sundae at the spot where he the tragic incident occurred, WAPT reports. His funeral is scheduled for 11 a.m. on April 20.