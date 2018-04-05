This Teen Bought Every Cupcake in the Bakery After a Customer Fat-Shamed Her

A teenager is claiming she was fat-shamed at a bakery in Valparaiso, Indiana, so she took revenge in the sweetest way possible — by buying out every single cupcake in the store. After hearing the rude comment from a fellow customer in line behind her, Vega Blossom spent $54 on baked goods to spite her tormentor. The 19-year-old took to Facebook to share the experience with her followers.

According to the viral post — which has been shared over 25,000 times — Blossom saw that her local bake shop was having a sale, so she headed on over. The college sophomore, who works as a Starbucks barista, found herself waiting in line for a while because the woman in front of her was taking “FOREVER” to purchase a cake. Behind Blossom, another lady was growing increasingly more impatient and making rude comments about the hold-up.

Blossom finally made it to the front of the queue when she says she heard the woman behind her say, “Thank god, now let’s hope this fat bitch doesn’t buy all the cupcakes.” So the teen bought out the entire store.

“Originally I was buying six but as soon as I heard that I BOUGHT EVERY DAMN CUPCAKE. I SPENT $54 ON CUPCAKES JUST TO BE A B----. HAPPY EASTER,” Blossom wrote on Facebook. The spiteful account has been liked 75,000 times since its post date of March 31.

“Growing up a chubbier girl, I always got snide comments about my weight from people who, for some reason, think it’s their business,” Blossom told Caters News. “Things like this usually wouldn’t bug me, but the fact that I didn’t know these women and they said this so rudely and loudly — so I could obviously hear it — was different than other times.”

“Hopefully, this was a lesson in treating others kindly and maybe a lesson in karma as well,” she added. Apparently the shop’s owners also overheard the rude woman’s comments and gave Blossom a few extra chocolates and cookies for free. She reportedly shared them with friends, family, and co-workers over the Easter holiday.

Blossom has chosen not to disclose the name of the bakery where she was bullied or the identity of her aggressor, so we’re unable to verify the account with all parties. Nonetheless, we can all learn from the experience and make an effort to say these 15 nice things more often.