Cup Noodles Launched a Halloween Costume for Dogs

By
Editor
‘Pup Noodle’
cup noodles dog costume
Photo modified: Nissin / istockphoto.com

It’s officially spooky season, which means it’s time to start thinking about what you’ll wear on Halloween. If you’re the type of celebrator who steers clear of sexy get-ups to sport something funny — like tacos and hot dogs LOL — there’s another new option on the market for you this year: Nissin Cup Noodles.

Everyone who’s ever struggled in college surely remembers famously cheap Top Ramen and its vegetable-laden sister-pasta Cup Noodles. Over the years, crafty Pinterest-goers have replicated these drug-store staples in costume form — but now you can just buy one.

cup noodles costume

Nissin


For the not-so-low price of $60, adults can say “Happy Noodleween!” in a one-size-fits-most Noodle Cup complete with fake ramen, diced carrot, dried herbs and corn kernels!

cup noodles dog costume

Nissin


There’s also a child-sized version for $50 and, uh… one for your dog for $40.

Fans can get them for 50 percent off using the code “HALLOWEEN50” now through National Noodle Day on October 6. It also applies to all the other Cup Noodle and Top Ramen products that just dropped in the fan store. The collection includes hats, shirts, a pillow, a baby onesie, stickers, a big inflatable cup and a purple neon sign that says “SEND NOODS.” Real mature.

If your doggo makes the creative decision to say no to noodles, there are plenty of other hilarious (and humane) Halloween costumes for your fuzzy friend. Let your pet shine this season! Dress him like Freddy Krueger, Frankenstein, or Mr. T instead.

