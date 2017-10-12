colonel sanders
FTP Edelman / KFC
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Products
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Products

Scare Trick-or-Treaters With KFC’s $5 Colonel Sanders Halloween Costume Kit

By
Editor
Spend October 31 dressed as the America’s most iconic chicken salesman

It’s almost time for Halloween, and if you haven’t gotten a costume yet — don’t freak out. This year, you don’t have to spend $75 on a sexy Freddy Krueger outfit, and don’t even think about trying to DIY a Khaleesi gown from a picnic tablecloth. Don’t do it! KFC is cooking up an easy, cheap, and super-chilling alternative, and it only costs $5.

more fast food

With the purchase of KFC’s vintage-inspired Colonel Sanders costume kit, you will receive one super-creepy vacuum-molded plastic mask and a vinyl bib made to look like the Colonel’s trademark suit.

KFC fans can purchase the chicken salesman costume on the chain’s newly launched merchandise shop KFCLimited.com. The last day to order and receive the product on time is October 23. “The costumes mark the beginning of a larger fall/winter product refresh for KFC Limited, which will be unveiled in the coming months,” a company spokesperson said in a press release.

kfc
FTP Edelman / KFC

Trick-or-treating fried-chicken buckets will also be available starting October 27 in-store only. The limited-edition buckets come in five different designs featuring Colonel Harland Sanders dressed in various disguises, including: a mummy, astronaut, cat, firefighter, pirate, cowboy, werewolf, robot, and vampire.

Furry friend need some spooky threads, too? Check out these hilarious (and humane) Halloween costumes for your pets.

Related Links
Move Over Rob Lowe, KFC Has a New Celebrity Colonel Sanders High-Tech New KFC in China Lets People Pay by Smiling8 Secret Fast Food Menu Items for Your Dog SlideshowThe Most Disastrous Fast Food Menu Fails of All Time
Tags
news
KFC
Colonel Sanders
halloween
costume
Fried Chicken