CREAM Ice Cream Opens in North Hollywood

CREAM, which stands for “Cookies Rule Everything Around Me,” has opened a new shop in North Hollywood.

Known for its unique warm ice cream sandwiches, the new shop lets customers pick their choice of freshly baked cookies, brownies, waffles, or do’sants to surround a variety of premium ice cream flavors. The first CREAM franchise opened in Northridge two years ago.

Located in the busy NoHo Arts District, CREAM’s newest location is bright and inviting with patio and indoor seating.

Guests can choose from “creamfetti,” butter sugar, carnival, chocolate chip, double chocolate chip, oatmeal raisin, peanut butter, snickerdoodle, toffee nut, and white chocolate macadamia nut cookies as well as gluten-free flavors in chocolate chip, snickerdoodle, and white chocolate fudge. Ice cream flavors include banana walnut fudge, birthday cake, caramel cinnamon chill, chocoholic, cinful churro, chocolate chip cookie dough, coconut, cookies and cream, cup of joe, French vanilla, green tea, mint chocolate chip, peanut butter twist, pistachio delight, rocky road, royal caramel swirl, salted caramel, strawberry cheesecake, toasted almond, very berry strawberry, and soy flavors in mint chocolate chip and blueberry.

Each ice cream sandwich comes with an optional topping including a choice of almonds, caramel sauce, cherries, chocolate chips, chocolate sauce, coconut, Fruity Pebbles, graham crackers, gummy bears, Heath toffee bar, marshmallows, M&M’s, Nutella, Oreo cookies, peanuts, sprinkles, and whipped cream.

Additionally, ice cream sandwich cookie cakes, floats, malts, milkshakes, sundaes, to-go pints, and the CREAM taco, which includes any three ice cream flavors and any two toppings placed inside a freshly baked waffle cone, are also available.

CREAM North Hollywood is located at 11135 North Magnolia Boulevard, Ste. 170. They are open Sunday to Thursday from noon to 11 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from noon to midnight.