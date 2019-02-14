Chuck E. Cheese’s pizza is currently the subject of a massive internet conspiracy theory all because the pies look kind of strange. Every pizza is beautiful, of course, no matter its unusual appearance — but one prominent YouTube personality is suggesting that Chuck E. Cheese’s pizzas look different because they have been recycled from other pies.

In popular YouTuber Shane Dawson’s most recent installment of “Investigating Conspiracies With Shane Dawson,” the internet star put forth the theory that Chuck E. Cheese’s employees salvage leftover slices from customers’ tables to form new pizzas with the leftovers and then re-heat and serve the pies as fresh.

“Every piece is a different size,” he says, providing as evidence an image of a Chuck E. Cheese’s pizza on his computer.

“It’s not just this picture,” Dawson says. “It’s almost every picture you find of Chuck E. Cheese’s pizza!”

“If that was true, it would be illegal. The FDA would cancel them,” the off-screen voice of his partner Ryland Adams says, and he’s right. But the comment has clearly fallen on deaf ears.

The video was posted February 11. Since then, it has been watched over 17 million times and has generated immense buzz online. While many people are disgusted by the theory, tons of people have pestered current and former Chuck E. Cheese’s employees for the truth.

Luckily, past and present employees are coming out in droves to say that, while the pizza may not be the best, the conspiracy theory is not true.

“I worked at Chuck E. Cheese and I have to say, that the conspiracy theory from @shanedawson is so fake. The pizza slices move when they move it from where they cut it to the pizza platter. Especially when they place a large pizza into a Xlarge pizza platter,” wrote a former employee on Twitter.

“I work at chuck e cheese and I can tell you we literally do not recycle our pizza slices...like that’s whack. Ive seen the kitchen guys make fresh pizza all the time a new order comes in and see the gameroom guys throwing out left over pizza on table,” tweeted @marianadawoodx.

“[Because] I've literally been asked 5 times in the past 20 min.

What Chuck E. Cheese employees do: Eat unclaimed pizza, eat cake families offer, Get fat.

What we don't do: Recycle old pizza," explained current employee Anjelica.

Chuck E. Cheese’s vehemently denies that Dawson’s theory could be true. “The claims made in this video about Chuck E. Cheese’s and our pizza are unequivocally false,” a spokesperson insisted in a statement emailed to The Daily Meal and other media outlets. “No conspiracies here — our pizzas are made to order and we prepare our dough fresh in restaurant, which means that they’re not always perfectly uniform in shape, but always delicious.”

Hopefully, due to the overwhelming employee support, the conspiracy theory will die and the brand will recover from this. After all, they are pretty much every kid’s favorite pizza chain.