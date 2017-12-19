chuck e. cheese
SweetBabeeJay / istockphoto.com
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Food for Thought
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Food for Thought

That Chuck E. Cheese Bitcoin Deal Is Fake News

By
Editor
Some on social media fell for the satirical article

A fake news article circulating via social media claims that a man was arrested after earning $1 million selling Chuck E. Cheese tokens as Bitcoins. According to satirical website Huzlers.com, 36-year-old Marlon Jensen scratched the restaurant’s engraved logo off of each coin and simply marked them with a “B” in permanent marker. The punishment for the faux fraud was supposedly a five-year prison sentence.

more on chuck e. cheese

Even though Bitcoin isn’t a physical form of currency, apparently the story was at least semi-believable. A quick scroll through Twitter shows a plethora of praise directed toward the scam artist, depicted in the article using a stock image.

“If you bought a Chuck-E-Cheese coin and thought it was a Bitcoin, you kinda deserve what you get (laughing emoji),” filmmaker Jason Pollock wrote on Twitter.

“I want to buy this guy a beer,” Charles Sizemore said.

“Free this man right now,” No Jumper podcast tweeted.

Huzlers owner Pablo Reyes told BuzzFeed the post was inspired by Bitcoin’s recent jump in popularity, but it wasn’t meant to be taken seriously. After all, the website’s “About Us” page plainly says its content is “fauxtire and satire,” meaning it’s completely made up.

Jokes on you, internet. For a little more tomfoolery, here are the 15 funniest food pranks.

Click for slideshow
20 Things You Didn’t Know About Chuck E. Cheese’s Slideshow
Related Links
25 Chain Restaurants That Will Be Open on Christmas SlideshowThe Healthiest and Unhealthiest Menu Items at the 20 Biggest Restaurant ChainsThe Most Popular Snack Foods of the Last 10 DecadesThe 10 Biggest Food Stories of 2017
Tags
news
Chuck E. Cheese
prank
Bitcoin
scam