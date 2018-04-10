Vegan Chef Chloe Coscarelli Sues ESquared Hospitality (Again) for Copyright Infringement: Report

Vegan chef Chloe Coscarelli is reportedly suing ESquared Hospitality — the parent company of plant-based chain By Chloe — for forcing her to leave the company, but continuing to use her name to open nearly two dozen new outposts across the globe. According to a new report by Eater, the 129-page lawsuit alleges that ESquared’s CEO Jimmy Haber began to push her out after she rejected his “advances.”

The 30-year-old is reportedly suing the restaurant group and By Chloe for damages on 14 different counts, including violation of right of publicity, trademark infringement, copyright infringement, and false suggestion of association.

In the lawsuit, Coscarelli — who co-founded By Chloe’s flagship in New York City’s West Village in 2015 — alleges that Haber “became furious” in 2016 after she rejected his “advances” and requests to meet in private. As a response, the head honcho allegedly used his hospitality group as leverage to oust her.

After an earlier legal battle with ESquared, an arbitrator decided that Coscarelli had shown “gross negligence” toward the business, which included losing leases on new spaces and ruining deals with business partners on purpose. She split with the company in March 2017.

The Daily Meal has reached out to ESquared for comment. The restaurant group currently has 10 By Chloe locations in New York City, Boston, Los Angeles, Providence, and London. But according to Moneyish, the brand has secured a $31 million deal to open 20 new outposts across the globe.

ESquared also operates The Sosta, BLT Steak, BLT Prime, BLT Prime by David Burke, BLT Market, BLT Burger, Tavern 62 by David Burke, Casa Nonna, The Florentine, Horchata, and The Wayfarer. For more legal drama in the food world, check out these 10 crazy chef feuds.