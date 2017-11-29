steve ells
Gina LeVay
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Chefs & Personalities
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Chefs & Personalities

Chipotle CEO Steve Ells Steps Down

By
Editor
He will remain with the company as executive chairman

Steve Ells has stepped down from his position as CEO at Chipotle Mexican Grill after a 25-year run with the fast-casual chain. Nation’s Restaurant News reports that Ells, who founded the Denver-based chain in 1993, will remain on board as executive chairman while Chipotle actively searches for a new CEO.

more on chipotle

“I am incredibly proud of Chipotle and our people — and grateful to our loyal customers — and while we are continuing to make progress, it is clear that we need to move faster to make improvements,” Ells said in a statement. “Simply put, we need to execute better to ensure our future success. The board and I are committed to bringing in an experienced leader with a passion for driving excellence across every aspect of our business.”

A post shared by Giant Artists (@giantartists) on

The move comes after a yearslong battle with loss in consumer trust following multiple food poisoning outbreaks in 2015. Prior to the scare, Chipotle’s stock price peaked around $750, but as of November 29 shares were valued just above $290.

With a new CEO on the horizon, could Chipotle bounce back from its series of mishaps once and for all? Here are 12 more ways the Tex-Mex giant is trying to regain customer trust.

Click for slideshow
The World's Biggest Food Poisoning Scares
Related Links
Chipotle Dishwasher Walks for Calvin Klein 10 Days After She’s DiscoveredPoll: What Do You Think of Chipotle’s New Queso?11 Times Chain Restaurants Gave People Food Poisoning 13 Things You Didn’t Know About Chipotle Mexican Grill
Tags
news
chipotle
Steve Ells