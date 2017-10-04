Chili's Adds Fajitas to Its Baby Back Ribs Jingle

Chili’s is bringing its iconic jingle back to the airwaves, but this time with a twist! The classic tune — which Ad Age named as the song “Most Likely to Get Stuck in Your Head” in 2004 — is back with almost all new lyrics. Yes, you can sing along to “back, baby back, baby back” but get ready to sing out “fajitas”!

“We’re focused on one thing: burgers, ribs, and fajitas,” the singer explains in the brand’s new jingle on their YouTube page. “Just that one thing: burgers, ribs, and fajitas.”

“We’re reeling in our menu, ‘cause it got out of hand,” the lyrics explain, highlighting the menu woes that arose after Chili’s over-expanded to appeal to as many people as it could. Steve Provost, chief marketing and innovation officer of Chili’s explained that along with downsizing their menu, Chili’s wants to go back to its roots and what appealed to diners originally — and that includes the jingle.

“We admit that as a brand, we lost our way a bit and needed to take a step back to successfully move forward, which for us, included going back to our roots and revisiting our iconic jingle that was once on everyone’s lips,” he said via a press release for the brand.

“But we didn’t just want to revive the original jingle, we wanted to break out of the casual dining ‘sea-of-sameness’ rut and let our Guests know that Chili’s Is Back, Baby and better at what we’ve always done best — serving quality burgers, ribs and fajitas, washed down with a cold margarita.”

Feel free to learn all the lyrics; this jingle won’t be leaving your head anytime soon. You can even hum along as you read up on 15 things you didn’t know about Chili’s.