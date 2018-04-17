Chicken Salad Sold at Costco Recalled for Undeclared Nut Allergy

Some 130 pounds of fully cooked ready-to-eat curry chicken salad products are being recalled by their distributor, Good Foods Group, because of misbranding and an undeclared allergen, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The recipe contains cashews, which are not declared on the product label because it was accidentally printed with ingredients for a nut-free artichoke dip instead. The issue was first discovered by a customer who noticed that the product had two mismatched labels.

Products affected by this recall were produced on March 27 and include 32-ounce deli cups reading, “Good Foods, Curry Chicken Salad, Made with White Meat Chicken” on the lid and “Good Foods, Artichoke & Jalapeño Dip, with rBST-Free Greek Yogurt” on the side. The container is branded with lot code 489221-2B with a time stamp range of 23:30 to 00:30. It also bears establishment number P-45623 inside the USDA mark of inspection.

Good Foods curry chicken salad is sold at Costco stores nationwide, but the items included in this recall were distributed to retailers in Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, and Wisconsin only. There have been no reported illnesses.

The Daily Meal has reached out to Good Foods Group and Costco for comment.

According to the food allergen research group FARE, tree nut allergies are some of the most common food allergies in children and adults. Reactions can be severe and even life-threatening.