It’s often said that you shouldn’t mix business with pleasure, but one teenager in Florida doesn’t play by the rules. Tanner Waters, a senior at Winter Springs High School, is advertising for a prom date outside the Chick-fil-A where he works in Casselberry. The restaurant’s roadside signage reads: “Tanner needs a prom date! Details inside.”

According to local news station WKMG, store manager Billy McClarnon formulated the message after Waters confessed that he couldn’t find a companion to accompany him to the dance. The 17-year-old had asked his boss to be his plus-one, to which he replied, “No, I’m not going with you. But if you need some help, I’ll put it on the reader board for you.”

Because Waters only works three days a week, McClarnon printed a photo of him to show to inquiring customers. The high schooler is hoping to find a prom date by the end of April, but if he doesn’t, a coworker has promised to join him.

“I’m a great person,” Waters told WKMG. “I have a great personality. You’re going to have a great time with me. You get free dinner — someone is buying us dinner — it’s going to be a great night.”

