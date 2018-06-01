The owner of a Chick-fil-A restaurant in Sacramento, California, is giving his employees a significant pay increase. Starting June 4, Eric Mason will pay employees called “hospitality professionals” $17 to $18 per hour instead of the $12.50 to $13 they currently make, according to a news station in Illinois.

With these new wages in affect, workers who clock 40 hours a week will cash in roughly $35,000 to $37,000 each year. The minimum wage in California is $11 per hour, which is more than the national average, but Mason wants to offer livable wages to his workers — many of whom are trying to raise families.

"We're looking for people trying to raise families, improve their lifestyle," the fast food proprietor told a local ABC affiliate. And a pay increase is just the start. All employees will also receive paid sick leave, and supervisors will get paid time off.

CNNMoney reports that Mason’s marketing manager Marena Weisman will be hiring 35 to 45 people at the new rate for both front- and back-of-house positions. Anyone in the area looking to apply can do so through this website, but considering Chick-fil-A prides itself on spectacular customer service, bear in mind these qualifications: “must love to smile & connect with people, make eye contact & speak enthusiastically" and "makes working hard and delivering high standards look easy and effortless, enabling others to be efficient and effortless as well.”

