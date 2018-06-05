  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Products
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Products

Chick-fil-A Is Testing Chicken Sliders in North Carolina and New Mexico

By
Editor
These items are sold in Charlotte and Albuquerque only
chick-fil-a chicken sliders
Chick-fil-A

The chicken chain added two drinks to its lineup, too!

Chick-fil-A is testing a brand new menu item in two American cities, and it’s a mashup of two menu favorites. Innovators at the chain married the Original Chicken Sandwich and breakfast Chick-n-Minis to conceive perfect baby sliders made of snack-sized cuts of “boneless breast of chicken, seasoned to perfection and nestled in a warm, mouth-watering yeast roll that is lightly coated with honey butter spread,” according to a press release. Essentially, it’s a smaller version of the chain’s chicken sandwich sans dill pickles.

more on chick-fil-a

Chick-n-Sliders are available now at select Chick-fil-A restaurants in Charlotte, North Carolina, and Albuquerque, New Mexico. One slider will cost $2.49, and two will set you back $4.69. Customers can’t order this item during breakfast hours, but it will be offered for lunch and dinner.

Diners at outposts nationwide will also see two seasonal beverages on the menu: the new White Peach Tea Lemonade — which features iced tea and lemonade, and fresh peaches — and the returning Peach Milkshake. For more on the Georgia-based fast food chain that urges people to “Eat Mor Chikin,” here are 10 things you didn’t know about Chick-fil-A.

Click for slideshow
The Healthiest and Unhealthiest Menu Items at the 20 Biggest Restaurant Chains Gallery
Related Links
Secrets Your Favorite Fast Food Chains Don't Want You to Know Gallery10 Things You Didn’t Know About Chick-fil-A GalleryThe 75 Best Fried Chicken Places in America GalleryThe 25 Biggest Summer Health Hazards and How to Avoid Them Gallery
Tags
news
Chick-fil-A
chicken sliders

Around the Web