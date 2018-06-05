Chick-fil-A is testing a brand new menu item in two American cities, and it’s a mashup of two menu favorites. Innovators at the chain married the Original Chicken Sandwich and breakfast Chick-n-Minis to conceive perfect baby sliders made of snack-sized cuts of “boneless breast of chicken, seasoned to perfection and nestled in a warm, mouth-watering yeast roll that is lightly coated with honey butter spread,” according to a press release. Essentially, it’s a smaller version of the chain’s chicken sandwich sans dill pickles.

Chick-n-Sliders are available now at select Chick-fil-A restaurants in Charlotte, North Carolina, and Albuquerque, New Mexico. One slider will cost $2.49, and two will set you back $4.69. Customers can’t order this item during breakfast hours, but it will be offered for lunch and dinner.

Diners at outposts nationwide will also see two seasonal beverages on the menu: the new White Peach Tea Lemonade — which features iced tea and lemonade, and fresh peaches — and the returning Peach Milkshake. For more on the Georgia-based fast food chain that urges people to “Eat Mor Chikin,” here are 10 things you didn’t know about Chick-fil-A.