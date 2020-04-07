I scream. You scream. In quarantine, we all scream for ice cream. In what feels like totally perfect timing, The Cheesecake Factory expanded its The Cheesecake Factory At Home grocery store offerings with a new frozen aisle addition: cheesecake ice creams.

Made with real cheesecake ingredients like sour cream and cream cheese, the ice creams come in seven flavors: birthday cake, chocolate, cookies & cream, key lime, original, salted caramel and strawberry.

Birthday cake contains chunks of cake, icing and candy sprinkles. Chocolate features fudge swirls, while cookies & cream is filled with chocolate cookie pieces. Original, strawberry, key lime and salted caramel all contain graham cracker swirls.

The ice creams are rolling out in local grocery stores throughout April.

The Cheesecake Factory At Home line already includes other freezer aisle desserts. Customers looking for a more traditional at-home cheesecake fix can go for whole or sliced Original Cheesecake, Strawberry-Topped Cheesecake, White Chocolate Raspberry Truffle Cheesecake and more assorted options. There’s also packaged mini cupcake trios and layered puddings. And for those not yet posting their homemade bread all over their social accounts, the restaurant's famous Brown Bread is available for purchase too.

Whether for a quarantined birthday party or to just lift spirits, ice cream is enough to make anyone smile. To step up the extravagance, consider ordering accompanying dinner from one of the many chains and services offering home delivery right now.