Celebrity Favorite Fatburger May Have the Best Stock Market Symbol Yet

Los Angeles based burger-chain Fatburger’s parent company, FAT (“Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.”), has applied to list its stock on the Nasdaq — and has chosen “FAT” as its ticker symbol. It only makes sense, as “fat” is in Fatburger’s name and thick juicy burgers are the restaurant’s game. The parent brand will be officially listing on Nasdaq on November 23 and is currently offering 2 million shares at $12 a share.

Lovie Yancey founded the brand in 1947 as a burger stand in LA, and ever since it has attracted celebrities. Yancey counted Ray Charles and Redd Foxx as customers in the ‘50s and now the nationwide chain is frequented by the likes of Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj. A spokesperson for the brand revealed that at least one celebrity was formerly a franchise owner with the chain — rapper Kanye West once owned 10 Fatburger locations in Chicago.

The Daily Meal included Fatburger on our list of America’s top 10 burger chains.