Casa Vieja Serves Authentic Colombian in Atlanta

Pulling into a packed strip mall off of Buford Highway and Shallowford Road, I am not surprised that this is where Casa Vieja is located. This eatery specializes in the very best of Colombia, and anyone who loves tasting international cuisine in Atlanta, knows Buford Highway very well. Serving traditional Colombian food in a brightly colored interior with tables topped with stunning tile, the space feels homey and welcoming.

Start with the empanadas Colombian, which come out perfectly crispy and stuffed with well-spiced pork.



Tye Tavaras Bandeja Paisa

Next up, the Bandeja Paisa doesn’t disappoint, making it easy to understand why it is one of the most popular dishes. The massive plate arrives with a generous helping of beans, chorizo, fried plantain, white rice, sliced avocado, steak, chicharron, an arepa, and topped with a runny egg. The highlight was the chicharron, perfectly fried pork rind, crisp and thick. There is definitely enough to share, which is just means you can order more.

Casa Vieja perfectly toes the line between a restaurant and a home kitchen.



