Carl's Jr. Is Pitching Satirical 'Million Dollar Ideas' to Amazon Over Twitter

Carl’s Jr. is going on a tweeting bender in an attempt to get Amazon to buy out the brand. Every hour for 24 hours starting on October 9 at midnight, the fast-food chain is tweeting out “million dollar ideas” for the supposed partnership.

So far, some pitches include a “Tender Button,” which would give on-demand chicken tenders each time it’s pressed; a “Self-driving Restaurant,” a traveling Carl’s Jr. restaurant on wheels; “Spaceshakes,” hand-scooped shake pouches for outer space transit; and a “Lunch Registry,” which is sort of like a baby or wedding registry — but people pay for your lunch instead.

HEY @Amazon! FOR THE NEXT 24 HOURS WE WILL BE SHARING ONE OF OUR BIG IDEAS EVERY HOUR ON THE HOUR!!!!!!! #AmazonBuyUs — Carl's Jr. (@CarlsJr) October 9, 2017

Each tweet is followed by a heavy amount of exclamation points and the hashtag “#AmazonBuyUs.” They’ve also tagged Amazon’s national Twitter page in every post.

“This is about generating a conversation around a partnership,” Carl’s Jr. and Hardee’s chief marketing officer Jeff Jenkins told USA TODAY. “The tweets are obviously a start to try and see where the dialogue goes… have a lot of fun with it, and see if they find the spirit of it as fun as we do.”

The Daily Meal has reached out to Amazon for comment.

