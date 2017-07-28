This Candy Shop Just Made Trump-Shaped Gummies, and They’re Hilarious

If you’ve been overcome by an urge to bite Donald Trump’s head off lately (metaphorically, of course), now you can: Candy shop It’Sugar, which has more than 100 locations in 26 states and the District of Columbia, has released 3-D-printed Trump gummies, which bear quite a resemblance to the commander in chief.



IT'SUGAR

Dubbed “Make America Sweet Again,” the orange-flavored gummies (of course), are proudly made in China, and the package cheekily notes that they “may leave a bad taste in your mouth.” (We had the opportunity to sample them, and they’re actually pretty good.) The back of the package also includes “reviews” from Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto (“Not so delicioso.”) and Russian President Vladimir Putin (“Love them. Keep ‘em in my back pocket at all times.”). Appropriately, the gummies are big-headed and small-handed.

The gummies are available exclusively at It’Sugar locations, as well as on their website.

