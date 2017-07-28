This Candy Shop Just Made Trump-Shaped Gummies, and They’re Hilarious

If you’ve been overcome by an urge to bite Donald Trump’s head off lately (metaphorically, of course), now you can: Candy shop It’Sugar, which has more than 100 locations in 26 states and the District of Columbia, has released 3-D-printed Trump gummies, which bear quite a resemblance to the commander in chief.
The gummies are available exclusively at It’Sugar locations, as well as on their website.
The pop-up inside the home of ‘Sleep No More’ is a major head-turner
Some fantastic cheeses are coming from our neighbor to the south
The new restaurant will include more casual dishes than diners who’ve become accustomed to his modernist cooking might expect