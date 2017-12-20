In-N-Out competitor CaliBurger is testing a new point-of-sale system that allows customers to order using facial recognition. After scanning your smiling face, the high-tech self-serve kiosk will pull up loyalty accounts and order preferences. It’s currently being tested at the burger chain's location in Pasadena, California with plans to roll out globally next year. Also in 2018, the platform will allow customers to pay using their faces.

"Our goal for 2018 is to replace credit card swipes with face-based payments,” Cali Group CEO John Miller said in a release. “Facial recognition is part of our broader strategy to enable the restaurant and retail industries to provide the same kinds of benefits and conveniences in the built world that customers experience with retailers like Amazon in the digital world.”

This isn’t the first time CaliBurger has experimented with technology. This year, it introduced a robot named Flippy who uses thermal sensors to cook 100 percent all-beef patties and place them on buns, According to a release, Flippy, who also debuted in Pasadena, is expected to be behind the grill at over 50 CaliBurger locations worldwide by the end of 2019.

