A woman in Ohio has taken to social media after an ugly encounter with the manager of a Burger King. Lizzie Ramsey says that after she, her husband, his coworker, and two young boys pulled into the empty drive-thru to purchase breakfast around 8 a.m., the worker offered her total three times before she was finished ordering.

“Before I ordered mine, she said ‘Hurry up,’ and I was like, ‘What did you say?’” Ramsey told WSYX, an ABC affiliate in Heath, Ohio.

So Ramsey, who is 25-weeks pregnant, parked the car and went inside to complain about the service. Cell phone footage from inside the restaurant shows the drive-thru employee, who is also the store’s manager, cussing and making aggressive movements — even threatening to call the police.

Warning: This video contains graphic language.

"When we uploaded the video, people saw it and said, 'We had the same experience with the same person at the same store,” Ramsey’s husband told WSYX.

Burger King issued an apology and gift card to Ramsey and her husband. At this time, it’s unclear whether or not the employee has been terminated, as the store simply claims she is “unavailable.”

