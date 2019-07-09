Taco Bell, best watch your back. Burger King is introducing its own budget-friendly taco to its menu. Yes, you read that right. While BK may be best known for its Whopper and Chicken Fries, the burger chain is selling a new Crispy Taco nationwide. And bonus: It’s only $1.

According to a press release, the Burger King Crispy Taco is all Tex-Mex, not a mashup of BK classics with tacos. The surprising new menu item sounds pretty straightforward with seasoned beef, shredded cheddar cheese, lettuce and Burger King’s own taco sauce stuffed inside a crispy tortilla shell.



Courtesy of Burger King

While Burger King’s Crispy Taco may be new to most of America, it’s been a favorite on the West Coast for some time and a fabled fast food menu item, appearing at regional locations since the mid-2000s. This dish will no longer be an elusive beast; it will be served at participating Burger King restaurants across America for a limited time only. It’s being promoted as an on-the-go snacking option that can be “added” to a meal for just one buck.

“We’ve seen success with tacos in our west coast restaurants and knew it was time to bring this west coast favorite nationwide,” Chris Finazzo, Burger King Corporation’s president for North America, said in a press release. “The Crispy Taco adds variety to our snacking items and truly hits the spot.”

The Burger King Crispy Taco has a cult following already, and while it’s teased as a limited-time release for now, if the taco rollout is successful, this snack just may become one of the most iconic fast food menu items of all time.