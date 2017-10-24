Blue Bell Ice Cream Reveals ‘Christmas Cookies’ as Latest Holiday Flavor

Blue Bell’s latest holiday flavor will give grandma’s baking a run for its money. “Christmas Cookies” is made with sugar cookie ice cream and pieces of chocolate chip, snickerdoodle, and sugar cookies mixed in. Red sprinkles and green icing are swirled throughout.

“A very merry flavor!” the company wrote in a statement on its Facebook page. The post, which was uploaded October 23, has accumulated over 11,000 likes and almost just as many shares.

Customers can find this new limited-edition product on shelves today alongside returning festive flavors “Peppermint” — peppermint ice cream sprinkled with peppermint candy pieces — and “Peppermint Bark” — a smooth mint ice cream with both white and dark chocolate chunks and crushed peppermint candies.

“It doesn’t get much cooler than that! Or does it?” Blue Bell wrote on Instagram.

You can find Blue Bell in the freezer section of major retailers throughout the South and Southwest as well as eastern Colorado — and for $129 the company will ship a selection of four half-gallons anywhere in the U.S. For more frozen fun, check out the world’s 35 best ice cream parlors.