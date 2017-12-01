A female-run microbrewery in Brooklyn has rereleased a craft beer in honor of the queen herself — Beyoncé, that is. “Biëryoncé” is a pilsner that packs 5 percent alcohol by volume and carries the tagline “You know you’re that bier when you cause all of this conversation” — a play on Beyoncé’s hit “Formation.”

According to Bon Appétit, Lineup Brewery’s Biëryoncé first graced the world in October 2016. Now, it’s back for $16 per four-pack at Malt and Mold, The Ginger Man, Beer Karma, and Pine Box Rock Shop. Biëryoncé’s can art mimics the cover of its namesake singer’s eponymous 2013 album — a black backdrop with tall pink letters.

Lineup’s head brewer and co-owner, Katarina Martinez, dedicated the beer to Queen Bey because she made it for an Oktoberfest event that took place at the same time as a Beyoncé concert she couldn’t attend.



Courtesy of Lineup Brewery



“I was terribly sad about it, so I decided to name it in her honor,” Martinez told Bon Appétit. “I’m also a Hispanic, woman-owned-and-operated business, so I really look up to her and the strength and empowerment she promotes with women.”

For a little extra dose of girl power, check out the top 10 most badass women chefs in America.

Related video: Bud Light and Natural Light taste test.